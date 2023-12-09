Raptors sign free agent forward to two-way contract

The Toronto Raptors are adding some size as they’ve signed forward free agent forward Jontay Porter, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6-foot-10 player has been playing for the Motor City Cruise in the G League. So far this season, he is averaging 16.8 points and 10.7 rebounds across 10 games.

Free agent F/C Jontay Porter is signing a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Porter — who spent a season with the Memphis Grizzlies — has been playing with Detroit's G League franchise. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2023

It’s a two-way contract, which means that Porter can be rostered in both the NBA and the G League. Raptors 905, the organization’s G League affiliate, currently features first-round draft pick Gradey Dick and 2015 top-10 draft pick Justice Winslow on its roster.

Porter is knocking down almost two three-pointers per game in the G League this season, though only at a 27.3% clip. Last year, he made 2.5 three-pointers per game at a 41.1% rate, showing off an impressive ability to shoot the ball.

The move comes after the team waived Ron Harper Jr., freeing up the roster spot used to make this transaction. The guard/forward was cut after injuring his shoulder in a recent Raptors 905 game and will need surgery.

The 24-year-old Porter played in 11 NBA games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, averaging two points in 4.9 minutes.

Porter was not picked in the 2019 NBA Draft after tearing his ACL twice during his college days at Missouri.

Porter is the younger brother of forward Michael Porter Jr., the 25-year-old wing averaging 17.5 points per game for the Denver Nuggets this season. Michael was a 2018 first-round draft pick and won an NBA Championship in 2023.