Though it’s a bit of a long shot, the Toronto Raptors have a chance to find a hidden gem via this year’s draft.

Barring a trade, the Raptors will be selecting at 31st overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, in a pick originally owned by the Detroit Pistons.

While NBA stars might rarely be selected in the second round, Toronto hopes to find a hidden gem when it makes the pick next month.

Here are five players Toronto could end up with in next month’s draft:

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, guard/forward

A 6’8″ guard/small forward who’s a defensive stalwart, Ryan Dunn put up 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots, and 1.3 steals per game while starting 34 games for the Virginia Cavaliers this past season.

His shooting leaves much to be desired, though: he shot just 20% from 3-point range and 53.2% from the free throw line in his second NCAA season.

ESPN and Tankathon both project Dunn to head to Toronto in their mock drafts.

Bobi Klintman, Cairns Taipans, Forward

A Swedish-born forward who currently plays in Australia, Bobi Klintman has more ties to Toronto than you might think. Klintman’s Cairns side played Toronto at a preseason game at Scotiabank Arena last year.

Meanwhile, he spent his senior year of high school playing at Sunrise Christian Academy, where he was teammates with 2023 Toronto first-round selection Gradey Dick.

Bleacher Report currently has Toronto selecting Klintman at 31st.

Zach Edey, Centre, Purdue

The two-time defending Naismith Award winner as national collegiate player of the year, Zach Edey might be the most polarizing prospect in this year’s draft. The 7’4″ Toronto native, who has experience with the Canadian men’s national team including a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, has faced widely differing projections about how his game might translate to the NBA.

“I’ve always believed in big Zach, for sure. I’m just happy that he’s been able to show his talent, especially this year, because he played really well last year. But then to follow it up and be even better this year [is impressive.] I’m happy for him and for his growth, I can’t wait to see what he’s like [in the NBA],” Raptors forward RJ Barrett said about Edey in April at his end-of-season press availability.

Yahoo projects the Raptors will land Edey.

Trentyn Flowers, Adelaide (Australia), Forward

If you’re looking for another “classic Raptors” project, Flowers might just fit that role. A 6’8″ American forward who spent his draft-eligible season playing in Australia’s NBA for Adelaide, Flowers is described as an “upside bet” by Kevin O’Connor in his mock draft.

The Ringer (via O’Connor) currently has the Raptors projected to take Flowers, though he notes that he struggles with turnovers, shooting off the dribble, and converting layups despite a willingness to drive to the basket.

Pacôme Dadiet, Ulm (Germany), Forward

A Frenchman of Ivorian descent, Pacôme Dadiet is one of the youngest players in the draft at just 18 years of age. A 6’8″ forward, he has plenty of pro experience, making his pro debut at age 16 in 2021 in LNB Pro A, the top division in France.

Coming off the bench this season for Ratiopharm Ulm, Dadiet averaged 6.8 points per game in 15.5 minutes per game in the top German league, suggesting he could still have more to showcase if given a larger role.

NBA.com (via Sporting news) expects the Raptors to take Dadiet.

How many picks do the Raptors have?

The Raptors have two picks this year, also holding the 19th overall pick.

Have the Raptors ever hit on a second-round pick?

P.J. Tucker is likely the Raptors’ best-ever second round pick, after being taken 35th overall in 2006. Though was waived in 2007, he returned to the franchise in 2017 and is still active in the NBA some 18 years after originally being picked, most recently having played on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Key dates for Raptors offseason

June 26-27

2024 NBA draft

June 29

Last day for a team or player option to be exercised

Last day for a player to receive a Qualifying Offer

June 30

Free agent negotiations can begin with players not on your team (6 pm ET)

July 6

Free agency begins (Noon ET)

July 12