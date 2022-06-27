Nazem Kadri tells haters to "kiss my ass" after winning Stanley Cup

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri wasn’t pulling any punches after winning the Stanley Cup.

In his third season with the Avalanche (and his 13th in the NHL, after 10 with the Toronto Maple Leafs), the 31-year-old Kadri finally got his hands on the Stanley Cup.

His departure from Toronto came by way of a blockbuster trade back in 2019 after two straight years of picking up suspensions in the postseason that prematurely ended his playoff runs.

“I never wanted to leave… Toronto was my home,” Kadri wrote in an article on the Players’ Tribune in May. “I made my case to management that I wanted to be there.”

There were a few bumps in the road when it came to staying in the lineup in Colorado, too.

Kadri picked up an eight-game suspension in the 2021 playoffs with Colorado, but kept a clean sheet this year. However, a thumb injury forced him out of the playoffs for nearly three weeks, before returning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, where he scored the overtime-winning goal.

Asked by Sportsnet’s David Amber about what he wanted to say to his fans in Southern Ontario, Kadri kept it candid.

“I love you guys,” Kadri answered. “I love you guys, that’s all is to be said. I’ve had supporters in my corner from day one, never wavered.

”For everyone that thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”

“For everyone that thought I was a liability in the playoffs you can kiss my ass.” Nazem Kadri says it all after hoisting the #StanleyCup 😂 pic.twitter.com/8FAIFhT9Bq — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) June 27, 2022

In total, Kadri had seven goals and eight assists in 16 games in the 2022 playoffs.