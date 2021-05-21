SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Former Leaf Nazem Kadri suspended eight games for illegal hit to head

Former Toronto Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri has been forced to sit in the first round of the playoffs for a third time in four years, with this break his longest yet: an eight -game suspension.

Now a member of the Colorado Avalanche, Kadri was assessed a match penalty for this hit, which made contact to the head of St. Louis Blues defenceman Justin Faulk.

Despite having their hearing “Friday afternoon”, the NHL Department of Player Safety took their time announcing Kadri’s suspension: actually breaking it while the rest of his team was in the midst of Game 3 of their playoff series.

Sometimes team officials stick by their guys when a questionable hit happens, but even Avalanche coach Jared Bednar didn’t love this one.

Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly was also amongst those criticizing Kadri.

Kadri has previously been suspended five times in his career, with the Player Safety video noting his “significant history.”  Two of those suspensions saw him thrown out of the remainder of Toronto’s first-round matchups against Boston in 2018 and 2019, with his hits on Tommy Wingels and Jake Debrusk, respectively.

