Nathan Rourke says CFL return possible but remains focused on NFL

Nathan Rourke, for now, has his eyes set on finding success in the NFL.

The former BC Lions quarterback — and CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022 — answered a series of questions about his future on a Q&A on his Instagram stories on Thursday.

Nathan Rourke held a Q&A yesterday on his Instagram where he addressed his NFL future (uncertain) and a possible CFL return (only happening if all NFL opportunities don’t pan out), among other topics. pic.twitter.com/RTKa7T771G — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) January 19, 2024

A native of Victoria, BC, Rourke spent the 2023 NFL season on the rosters of first the Jacksonville Jaguars and then the New England Patriots, the latter of which he joined in December after being claimed off the Jaguars’ practice squad.

And while he made his way up to New England’s No. 2 spot in the quarterback depth chart for their final matchup of the season, Rourke did not appear in a regular season game for either the Patriots or Jaguars.

With no contract yet to be signed for the 2024 campaign, the 25-year-old admitted some uncertainty on his future.

“To be honest, I’m not sure, 100% [on next season]. I know that the Patriots have the opportunity to re-sign me. Whether they do that or not, I’m not too sure yet, but I’d love to be back [with the Patriots],” Rourke said.

In 2022, Rourke had a remarkable campaign for the Lions in his first year as a starter, throwing for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs in just 10 starts. While an injury to his foot limited his season, Rourke was clearly a step above the rest of the league when healthy.

As for a possible return to the CFL, Rourke said there’s always a chance, but it’d only be if he’s unable to stick around with one of the NFL’s 32 franchises.

“Ultimately the answer here is, I wouldn’t not want to come back to the CFL. My experience there was super positive. If I do come back to the CFL, it would be because all NFL opportunities are closed, like there’s no more doors open there,” Rourke said. “The NFL has always been the dream, to be able to play in the NFL and have success there, be a starter there. And until those possibilities are closed, at this point, that’s the only time I would return to the CFL.”