NASA's sending nudes to space in hopes of attracting aliens (PHOTOS)

Looks like NASA plans on sliding into extraterrestrial DMs with images of naked humans.

Scientists revealed the NSFS (Not Safe for Space) images last week in a study that’s part of “Beacon in the Galaxy” (BITG), a project that aims to make contact with any alien life that could be out there.

The images aren’t as graphic as it sounds, but they are still pretty amusing. They look like 8-bit renderings of one person with a penis and another with a vagina and breasts. Both seem to be smiling and waving at the prospective alien onlookers.

“This page can easily be considered one of the most important parts of the message as a physical depiction of the senders of a cosmic message would certainly be of compelling interest,” the study reads.

There’s some wholesome content in the study as well — an 8-bit image of our solar system, a map of Earth’s current landmass, and a diagram illustrating the planet’s characteristics (mountains, sky, ocean).

The pixelated illustrations also come with an invitation to reply if an intelligent alien race were to ever find the space nudes.

These cosmic DMs would be written in binary code and launched into space.

Scientists believe binary code is the language that’ll most likely be understood by aliens.

“Binary is the simplest form of mathematics as it involves only two opposing states: zero and one, yes or no, black or white, mass or empty space,” says the study.

If the message is sent to space, it’ll be transmitted from the 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope in China and the SETI Institute’s Allen Telescope Array in Northern California.

This isn’t the first time naked illustrations of humans have been sent into space. In 1972, Pioneer 10 was launched, and with it, a small gold plaque that shows what humans look like, where Earth is located in the galaxy, and the date the mission began.

The space probe sent its last signal to Earth in 2003, so if any intelligent life in the universe did get their hands on the plaque, it seems they’ve left us on read.

Pioneer 10 was launched #OTD in 1972! As an emissary for Earth, Pioneer carries a small, gold plaque that shows what humans look like, where we are located in the galaxy, and the date the mission began. Pioneer 10 sent its last signal to Earth in 2003.https://t.co/PkKC1z3mJo pic.twitter.com/o7Ld6d3xFm — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) March 3, 2022

We’ll see if the human race is ghosted again!