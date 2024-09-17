Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
Sep 17 2024, 6:01 pm
If you’ve ever daydreamed about living on the West Coast, sipping your morning coffee while the sun rises over the ocean, this might just be the house of your dreams.

This stunning three-level oceanfront mansion offers unobstructed coastline views and open water year-round.

Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty/Zoocasa

Oh, and did we mention it comes with its own elevator? Because why not? This four-bedroom, seven-bathroom retreat blends West Coast design with some seriously luxe upgrades: 14-foot cedar ceilings, an elevator, gorgeous stone masonry inside and out, and smart-home technology.

Floor-to-ceiling NanaWalls open to sprawling patios, giving you that true indoor-outdoor living experience. On sunny days, it’s like bringing the beach right into your living room.

Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty/Zoocasa

For those who like to entertain, this home doesn’t just have a chef’s kitchen—it’s a chef’s dream kitchen: premium appliances, a walk-in pantry, fridge drawers, and a wine cellar conveniently located across from a two-sided sunken bar.

Feeling sporty? The lower level features a gym, a steam room, and even a yoga room. Meanwhile, the top floor boasts a massive rec/media room with a wet bar and a waterside deck complete with a fire table.

Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty/Zoocasa

The primary suite is located on the main floor, and trust us, it’s more like a private spa. With two water closets (because one just isn’t enough), a fire-lit soaking tub with ocean views, and an enormous walk-in closet complete with its own laundry setup, you might never want to leave.

Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty/Zoocasa

Oh, and did we mention the fireplaces? There are six of them. That’s right — six. Whether you’re warming up in the bedroom, living room, or media room, there’s always a fireplace nearby.

And if you’ve got some toys (like cars or boats), the over-height, heated garage can house four vehicles, with room for an RV or boat. Need more space? You can add car lifts for additional storage.

Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty/Zoocasa

If you’ve been dreaming of living the ultimate West Coast lifestyle, this mansion has it all — and then some — and compared to some other homes in, say, Victoria, this mansion comes at a much lower cost of $5.9 million.

Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty/Zoocasa

So, if you can afford it, why not head to Nanoose Bay and 2426 Andover Road? Living in Nanoose Bay is close to Nanaimo for city amenities, but you’ve also got great proximity to Tofino or the Comox Valley.

Check out the full listing from Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty on Zoocasa here.

