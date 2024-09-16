Victoria’s most exclusive cul-de-sac has a hidden gem on the market for the first time in 26 years.

Nestled in the prestigious Oak Bay Uplands community, 3175 Tarn Place is a mix of modern luxury and timeless charm, all with a front-row seat to some of the best ocean views in the city.

This stunning property offers over 200 feet of south-facing waterfront, providing panoramic ocean views and mountain vistas on clear days. The beautifully landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining, featuring vibrant gardens, a jacuzzi with a view, and a spacious patio. Picture hosting summer BBQs around the outdoor kitchen, relaxing in the private hot tub, or launching a kayak from your own backyard for an evening paddle.

The magic continues indoors, beginning with a deluxe chef’s kitchen that seamlessly blends elegance and top-tier functionality with custom cabinetry and high-end appliances. Just steps away, the sun-drenched living room, framed by expansive windows, offers breathtaking ocean views, while a cozy gas fireplace provides the perfect spot for storm-watching.

This upstairs suite is a luxurious space featuring a dreamy dressing room and a spa-like bathroom complete with double vanities, a walk-in shower, and a soaking tub, all positioned to give you the perfect view of the water.

If you need some extra space, the flex room above the garage can be accessed via a private staircase, and can easily be transformed into an office, a fifth bedroom, or even a creative studio.

Combining classic elegance, modern amenities, and a prime location near Uplands Golf Club and Cadboro Bay Village, this home offers the pinnacle of West Coast living. It’s a rare opportunity, having been off the market for 26 years.

Check out the full listing from The Agency at Zoocasa here.