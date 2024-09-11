Own this private Gulf Island near Nanaimo for close to $15 million

Breakwater Island, a 65-acre private haven situated in the heart of the Gulf Islands and bordering the famous Salish Sea, has recently been listed for $14.9 million by Colliers International.

According to listing agent Mark Lester, this price represents “great value for such a spectacular island,” as reported to Daily Hive.

Nestled close to Gabriola Island and Nanaimo, Breakwater Island offers immense potential. While maintaining its seclusion and isolation typical of the Gulf Islands, it benefits from nearby amenities, including two marinas and frequent float plane service to Vancouver, available at Silva Bay on Gabriola Island.

With infrastructure already in place, the island consists of four distinct parcels of land, each suited for a main residence and an additional guest cottage. The island is already home to two well-appointed residences, a large workshop with ample space for vehicle and boat storage, and exclusive foreshore rights, complete with a private, year-round dock and pier.

Accessible by boat, private float plane, or helicopter, Breakwater Island provides seclusion and serenity while being perfectly shielded from adverse weather by its location just off Gabriola Island near Nanaimo.

The island is equipped with hydroelectric power via a submarine cable from nearby Gabriola Island, ensuring reliable energy. It features four large storage tanks along with advanced filtration, pressure, and pump facilities to provide excellent fresh water.

Breakwater Island seamlessly blends accessibility and serenity. Like Gabriola beside it, the island features wide-open meadows, towering trees with eagle nests, and rolling grassy hills with panoramic vistas of the Georgia Strait.

