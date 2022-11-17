Founded in 2011 in China, Nam Dae Moon has quickly become known as a go-to brand for chewy rice cake and mochi treats.

With two locations in Metro Vancouver – in both Burnaby and Richmond – Nam Dae Moon’s presence here has become something of a destination for those looking for low-sugar, flavourful rice cake treats.

Now, Nam Dae Moon’s Burnaby location has introduced a new healthy food concept.

The pop-up eatery, as it is referred to in a release, features the Guyuan Rice Bowl as the highlight – a specialty rice bowl inspired by Cai Fan, a dish that has its origins in Shanghai and other Eastern Chinese regions.

The rice bowl features jasmine rice with leafy greens, shiitake mushrooms, fresh taro, cured ham, Taiwanese sausage, and dried shrimp.

“Gu Yuan” means “essence of rice” in Chinese, and this dish could not be more emblematic of that, especially with its affordable $6.99 price tag.

The new food program also includes other dishes, like Braised Meatballs, Braised Pork Trotter, and Braised Beef Shank, all of which have been inspired by classic Shanghai dishes.

There will also be vegetarian options for those who go meatless, including an Ice Tofu dish, a Vegan “Chicken” Salad, and Braised Bamboo Shoots with scallions.

These new food offerings are only available at the Nam Dae Moon Burnaby location, which is open daily from 12 pm to 8 pm.

Nam Dae Moon – Burnaby

Address: 108 – 6868 Royal Oak Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-559-6789

Instagram