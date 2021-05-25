British Columbia health officials announced 289 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 142,636.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 176 new cases in the Fraser Health region, three in the Island Health region, 35 in the Interior Health region, four in the Northern Health region, and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

There are 3,782 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and of the active cases, 301 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 93 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death, for a total of 1,680 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 2,927,487 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 148,580 of which are second doses.

A total of 137,062 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.