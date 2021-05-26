Up to 40 mm of rain, thunderstorms forecast for parts of Metro Vancouver

A special weather statement is calling for heavy showers and possible thunderstorms in parts of Metro Vancouver.

The bulletin, which was issued on Wednesday morning, is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

The rain will begin on Wednesday night, with a “risk of isolated thunderstorms” on Thursday. Between 20 to 40 mm of rain is expected through Thursday.

“A frontal system crossing the south coast will bring rain to the area tonight,” Environment Canada says.

“Should thunderstorms or heavier showers develop on Thursday afternoon, higher localized rainfall totals could be possible.”