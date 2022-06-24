5 best lazy rivers to go for a float in BC this summer

With a special weather statement up for Metro Vancouver, you might be looking for ideas on how to stay cool.

Nothing beats the heat during the dog days of summer quite like floating down a lazy river.

So go for a float at one of these lazy rivers in BC to cool off and have some fun. All you need is your favourite floatie and your friends.

Alouette River, Maple Ridge

It’s easy to see why both locals and tourists alike flock here during the hot summer months. Go for a leisurely float down the Alouette River to a picturesque swimming hole, known as Davidson’s Pool. Go for a refreshing dip and then follow it up with a little picnic for an idyllic way to spend a lazy summer afternoon.

Similkameen River, Okanagan

Enjoy all the natural beauty the Okanagan has to offer by drifting down the scenic Similkameen River. Besides floating, this beloved spot is also popular for kayaking, canoeing and of course, swimming. The tranquil setting offers a cool respite from the humid weather.

Shuswap River, Okanagan

Discover this hidden gem tucked away near Enderby in the beautiful Okanagan region. You’ll float past sprawling fields, lush forests and the awe-inspiring Enderby Cliffs. Just sit back and relax in your floatie while soaking up all the breathtaking surroundings.

Slocan River, Central Kootenay

Head to the Kootenay region to float down the gorgeous Slocan River. Bring your inner tubes and make a splash while enjoying all the incredible views the area has to offer. Surrounded by mountains and trees, this is the perfect place to reconnect with nature.

Penticton River Channel, Penticton

This is quite possibly one of the best lazy rivers in BC and it can be found in Penticton. At nearly 7 kilometres long, floating down this river is definitely a bucket list worthy activity. The slow and shallow river allows for a lazy day where you can just float, sunbathe and listen to music.