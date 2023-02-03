Man shot dead during home invasion at Abbotsford drug lab

An early-morning home invasion at a residence in Abbotsford, BC, that housed a drug lab ended with one man shot dead.

The Abbotsford Police Department said officers responded just after 4 am to a home on the 7000 block of Nicholson Avenue, a relatively rural street surrounded by open fields. Officers said a home invasion involving shots fired had been happening.

Once inside, officers found a deceased man and a drug lab.

“Early indications suggest that this incident is targeted, and the public is not at risk,” Sgt. Paul Walker said in a news release.

Since the investigation now involves a murder, Abbotsford police are handing the reins to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Anyone with information or video footage of the area is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.