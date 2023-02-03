Homicide investigators called to Burnaby after 17-year-old boy shot dead

Homicide investigators were called to Burnaby Thursday morning after officers found a 17-year-old boy shot dead inside a vehicle.

Burnaby RCMP officers responded to the 7400 block of Mulberry Place just before noon, and called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team once they found the body.

“IHIT investigators have identified the victim as a 17-year old man, who lived in the complex in which the shooting took place. As the victim is a youth, his name will not be released by investigators at this time,” the homicide team said in a news release.

Investigators believe the shooting happened at around 9 am Thursday morning, and initial evidence suggests it was a targeted incident — although it’s not yet known if it’s connected to gang conflict.

Just after the shooting, at around 9:15 am, a white Nissan Rogue was set on fire in Surrey near 173 Street and 101 Avenue. IHIT is working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

“IHIT will be in both areas throughout the day speaking with neighbours and canvassing for video,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release. “If you have information and have yet to speak to police regarding this investigation, please contact IHIT immediately.

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at [email protected].