Suspected Chinatown vandal arrested amidst 455% increase in graffiti

Editor’s note: This story contains photos that may be offensive to some readers.

Vancouver Police say they’ve arrested a suspect they think is responsible for recent acts of vandalism and mischief in Chinatown, a neighbourhood that’s seen a 455% increase in reported graffiti in the last couple of years.

“We’ve been listening closely to residents and business owners who have concerns about increasing street violence, disorder, and vandalism in Chinatown,” said Sergeant Steve Addison in a release on Thursday, February 2.

“While there is no quick fix, we’ve been working hard to investigate crimes and apprehend people responsible for making the community feel less safe,” said Addison.

On Wednesday, February 1, VPD officers patrolling the neighbourhood arrested the suspected vandal, a man in his 60s. He allegedly wrote “graffiti on a building near Abbott and West Pender Street, then tagged a sign near Main and Keefer Street,” said police.

VPD investigators think he could be responsible for defacing other properties and landmarks in the area and are still investigating. As for the suspect, they are expected in court on July 31.

The arrest comes after a ton of vandalism in the neighbourhood. Most recently the Memorial Square Garden, which honours fallen heroes, many of Chinese heritage, was defaced.

“It’s deplorable and offensive to all those who have served and those who continue to serve in building this country,” said Lorraine Lowe, the executive director of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.

“These past few weeks we have been getting a lot of the same type of tags expressing very anti-Chinese, anti-establishment, anti-ABC, anti-VPD messages,” she said.

“Sadly, the Garden receives hateful messages, random tags/graffiti, vandalism regularly but this level of disrespect at Memorial Square is particularly hurtful and destructive which is very concerning,” said Lowe.

With files from Daily Hive Staff