Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland could be back on the market.

During Saturday night’s Hockey Night In Canada broadcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that new Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin is receiving calls from multiple teams about “a number of their forwards,” including Garland.

“I don’t think Pettersson’s part of this,” Friedman said during an intermission segment. “I don’t think Horvat is part of this, but I think some other players — and notable ones — are part of this, including Conor Garland.”

Friedman also said that league-wide trade interest goes “deeper” than this week’s rumoured interest in Canucks forward J.T. Miller.

Friedman offered four teams as possible trade partners for the Canucks: the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, and New Jersey Devils.

“We know [Canucks president] Jim Rutherford isn’t shy and I think he’s beginning to get going on what he’s going to do to reshape the Canucks,” Friedman added. “It’ll be worth watching.”

Garland is in the first year of a four-year contract, and is set to make $4.95 million for the next three seasons after this one. In 39 games in his first season with the Canucks after coming over in a blockbuster trade from Arizona, Garland has put up 10 goals and 14 assists for a total of 24 points.

The NHL trade deadline is on March 21.