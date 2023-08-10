Mükasi Coffee opens location in New Westminster
Aug 10 2023, 5:55 pm
Metro Vancouver’s newest spot for a quality cup of Joe has officially opened: Mükasi Coffee & Co.
The concept is known for its micro-roasted coffee and treats. It currently operates a location in Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre as well.
Mükasi has opened a new outpost in New West at 417 Front Street.
According to its website, the brand works with a “select group of reputable coffee suppliers that source our quality coffee beans from around the world,” emphasizing responsible and ethical practices.
You can find Mükasi Coffee & Co’s new spot open now.
Mükasi Coffee & Co.
Address: 417 Front Street Mews, New Westminster