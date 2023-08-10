Metro Vancouver’s newest spot for a quality cup of Joe has officially opened: Mükasi Coffee & Co.

The concept is known for its micro-roasted coffee and treats. It currently operates a location in Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre as well.

Mükasi has opened a new outpost in New West at 417 Front Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MÜKASI COFFEE & CO. (@mukasicoffee)

According to its website, the brand works with a “select group of reputable coffee suppliers that source our quality coffee beans from around the world,” emphasizing responsible and ethical practices.

You can find Mükasi Coffee & Co’s new spot open now.

Mükasi Coffee & Co.

Address: 417 Front Street Mews, New Westminster

Instagram