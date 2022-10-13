Canadians drag restaurant's collab with Kendall Jenner's tequila brand (VIDEO)

A Canadian restaurant chain announced its partnership with Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, and people have thoughts.

Moxies (formerly known as Moxie’s Grill & Bar) recently shared a promotional video for the collaboration with 818 Tequila on its TikTok.

The TikTok starts with Jenner inviting Canadians to try 818 at all Moxies locations.

“You heard it from Kendall herself. Moxies is the official launch partner of 818 Tequila in Canada,” a voiceover continues as footage shows a Moxies bartender crafting a margarita using the spirit.

But many threw shade at Moxies and Jenner in the comments and on social media.

“Why Moxies 😂,” one person responded.

Many wondered why the collaboration wasn’t made with other notable Canadian restaurants.

818 being served exclusively at moxie’s in Canada 😭😭 was cactus club busy?? Joeys too?? Even earls would’ve been acceptable but MOXIES?? Be fucking for real — j 💓 (@localbrowntwink) October 11, 2022

“There’s barely any Moxies these days ??? Would’ve been so iconic to do it with Cactus 😌,” commented another user.

Moxies didn’t take this slander lying down.

“She’s our girl and we’ve got almost twice as many locations 😘,” the restaurant sassily responded.

And they’re not lying — BC-born Cactus Club Cafe has 31 restaurants mostly located in Western Canada, while Moxies has 67 restaurants across the country.

While reactions were less than kind on TikTok, people on Instagram welcomed the partnership.

“Those look delicious!” commented one person, tagging their friends. “Shall we make a trip 🙌.”

“Omg I NEED to try this 😍,” replied another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moxies (@moxies)

The grill and bar recently went through a rebrand, updating its menu, website, and logo.

“We have taken time to make key changes across our restaurants, modernizing the brand to attract new and returning guests, coast to coast,” reads a statement on the restaurant’s site.

818 is currently available at BC liquor stores and LCBO, but if you want the tequila in a tasty cocktail, Moxies has you covered.