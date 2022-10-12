Toronto is one lucky spot, as the city will be getting its second Eataly location.

The wildly popular Italian dining and retail brand shared it has signed a multi-year lease at CF Sherway Gardens in Toronto.

“We have been humbled by the warmth of our guests in Toronto and we are thankful to this incredible community for how they welcomed us since we first opened our doors here in 2019,” says Luca Baffigo, global head of development and partner of Eataly.

“We would like to thank all of our valued partners who have helped us, including Tony Grossi and the Weston family and, of course, we would like to thank our newest partner, Cadillac Fairview.”

The shopping mall will be home to the newest outpost of the famous concept, which currently operates nine flagship destinations in North America and over 40 more stores worldwide.

Toronto’s first Eataly opened in 2019 and quickly became one of the city’s most hyped-up dining destinations.

No opening date has been released regarding the new location, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as details emerge.