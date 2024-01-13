Would you believe that Kelowna is one of the top five cities that people move to in Canada? Well, it’s true, according to the U-Haul Migration Trends report.

According to the report, Kelowna ranked fourth in the top 25 cities for growth in Canada in 2023, and first in BC.

Considering everything this BC city has to offer, we shouldn’t be surprised everyone seems to be moving there. Here are five reasons Kelowna is a great city to live in.

Cheaper rent

Rent is one of the biggest make-or-break considerations when it comes to choosing where you want to live. While BC is one of the more expensive cities for housing, Kelowna is one of the more affordable cities within the province for rent.

According to the cost of living database Numbeo, rent prices in Kelowna are reportedly 36.9% lower than in Vancouver. That’s one hell of a difference.

According to Numbeo’s most recent statistics, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre of Kelowna is $1,864.80 compared to an average of $2,848.98 in the city centre of Vancouver.

Cheaper cost of living

Rent isn’t the only thing that’s cheaper in Kelowna. According to Numbeo, the overall cost of living in Kelowna is considerably lower than other cities in BC.

Compared to Vancouver, a monthly pass for public transport is just half the price in Kelowna. Restaurant prices were also reported as 17.3% lower in Kelowna, and groceries as 11.5% lower.

No wonder people are moving there.

The scenery

There are plenty of great views around BC, but having them on your doorstep is definitely a big appeal for Kelowna.

Located in the heart of the Okanagan Valley, the city is surrounded by vast mountains that are perfect for hiking. There’s also Okanagan Lake, which has tons of beaches for locals to enjoy and makes a great spot for swimming and boating in the summer.

Kelowna truly is an idyllic place to live if you love the outdoors.

Amazing wineries

Kelowna has an incredible selection of wineries and breweries dotted around the city that will make you want to move there.

There are around 40 wineries around the city, and alongside some delicious drinks to choose from, you get to sip on your wine with some stunning views of the Okanagan Valley.

The market culture

Local shopping makes up such a big part of feeling a part of the community you’re living in, and Kelowna is the perfect place to get that feeling.

There are tons of farmers and crafters markets around the city for locals to pick from. Residents can easily pop into one of the many local markets and support the local businesses that sell products right from within the valley.

What else do you think makes Kelowna a great city to live in? Let us know in the comments below.