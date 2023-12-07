Here's why you should ditch Vancouver and move to Port Moody

If you have just about reached your breaking point when it comes to the cost of living but don’t exactly see yourself leaving the Lower Mainland, then moving to Port Moody might be the answer for you.

Living outside of Vancouver’s downtown core can feel like a breath of fresh air to some, and it’s almost always cheaper than living right in the city.

Port Moody holds a lot of hidden gems, and we’ve broken down why it should be on your list of places to consider if you’re thinking of making a move out of Vancouver.

Nature

Port Moody has some incredible nature, and it kind of reminds us of the Okanagan because of how accessible it is.

Rocky Point Park and beautiful communities like Ioco are just steps or a short drive away.

You can enjoy walks along the water with the many trails near the Ioco neighbourhood.

The shoreline boardwalk is one of our top places to visit when we’re looking to immerse ourselves in nature while also being steps away from the city. Plus, there are lots of parking lots close by.

Peace and quiet

While Port Moody might be known as a “bedroom community,” it is in no way sleepy! However, a fair portion of the city consists of residential neighbourhoods, which makes it a lot quieter than downtown Vancouver.

Fewer people

This could be a plus or minus depending on your preferences, but we consider the population size a perk when you’re looking to slow down a little and maybe have a more community feel.

The city of Port Moody has a population of roughly 33,535, according to Statistics Canada.

If you’re the type of person who enjoys mostly uncrowded walkways, grocery stores, and parks, this is the city for you.

Cost of living

Let’s be transparent here: Vancouver, along with Toronto, is the most expensive city in Canada and among the most expensive in North America.

Port Moody is slightly cheaper to live in when it comes to housing. The cost of living in Port Moody is 6% lower than the British Columbia average, according to areavibes.com.

Vancouver’s average rent is $2,700 per month, according to Zumper, and apartments at that price are hard to come by.

“As of December 2023, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Port Moody, BC, is $2,500. This is a 10% increase compared to the previous year,” the real estate listing website reads.

Looking to buy? The benchmark price for a detached home is $2 million, and in Vancouver, it’s about $3.5 million.

Community

Port Moody has a very vocal and supportive community, and there are lots of ways to get involved.

There are tons of community events to attend during the summer and winter months.

An honourable mention has to be the Port Moody Farmers’ Market, which goes on from June to October and November to April and features incredible local goodies at amazing prices.

Safety

Let’s talk about Port Moody’s safety.

“Port Moody’s crime statistics continue to be one of the lowest amongst Metro Vancouver jurisdictions,” according to the Port Moody Police Department.

Walking home from the bar at night or skateboarding around town in the evening, there were very few times the city felt unsafe in our opinion.

“These crime statistics demonstrate that Port Moody continues to be a very safe community to live, work, and visit,” says Chief Const. Dave Fleugel.

Its proximity to Vancouver

If you end up moving to Port Moody and miss some things about Vancouver, no problem. Vancouver is only roughly an hour away by SkyTrain and a 30-minute drive, depending on how deep in the core you are.

Despite the distance, the ride from Port Moody to Vancouver is long enough that you can listen to a podcast episode to keep yourself company.

The city’s future

Several new housing projects are being completed or have recently started in this growing community.

Some of the biggest ones include Coronation Park and the Portwood master-planned community, which will transform into 2,300 strata homes, market rentals, and BC housing rentals by 2026.

Pros and cons

We get that living in downtown Vancouver is a dream for many.

However, sometimes the cons can outweigh the pros, and the challenges it poses have made other Metro Vancouver cities appealing.

If you move from Vancouver to Port Moody, there will surely be things you will miss; however, those things are only a short SkyTrain ride away.

Are you convinced to make the move? Let us know in the comments.

