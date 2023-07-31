6 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in August

The dog days of summer are here! During summertime, few things are cooler than hitting the streets of Vancity and realizing your favourite TV show or a new movie is filming right here in town. In Hollywood North, it seems there’s always a chance to catch the cameras rolling!

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this August.

Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares, also going by its working title of “Velco,” begins filming in Vancouver in mid-August. The highly anticipated feature film is being directed by Joachim Rønning and is the third instalment in the Tron franchise. The new movie will star Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins, among others. Filming will be underway in the city until December.

Disney’s Tron 3 aka Tron: Ares filming driving scenes in downtown Vancouver on Monday night.

Thanks @Jen_Eggleston. https://t.co/HHgcZHzBUL — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) July 20, 2023

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

The newest Final Destination movie sets up shop in Vancouver this summer! Final Destination 6: Bloodlines was initially supposed to start filming on July 17. However, due to the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, filming has been postponed for two weeks. Pre-production for the movie should start on July 31. Filming is expected to continue until sometime in October. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein will direct the newest instalment, but official casting has not been revealed.

Final Destination on hold…

“Due to the Screen Actors Guild and Writers

Strike, our activities will be on hold for 2 weeks”.@YVRFilming @yvrshootstweets @WhatsFilming

Film Lives Here in Cloverdale!@CityofSurrey

Photo from Fringe 2011 pic.twitter.com/eFbmdbEsvf — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) July 17, 2023

Sight Unseen — Season 1

CTV’s Sight Unseen is filming in Vancouver right now through November. The new series will be about a former homicide detective named Tess Burke who suddenly becomes blind due to an eye disease. After losing her vision, she is haunted by her past unsolved cases. Casting for the new series has not been announced yet.

When Calls the Heart — Season 11

Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart is back on location in Vancouver this month for its 11th season of the long-running show. The series follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a teacher who moves to a small coal-mining town and must learn to adjust to an entirely different lifestyle. Filming for the new season will be underway for quite a while, wrapping sometime in November.

Wild Cards — Season 1

Wild Cards will set up shop in the Vancouver area this summer to begin filming for its first season. Production for the CBC detective series will be on location for a few months, with production wrapping sometime in the fall. Currently, things are being kept under wraps and casting has not been announced for the new season. Stay tuned for further details!

The Irrational — Season 1

NBC’s The Irrational is filming in Vancouver for its first season. Production started back in March and stars The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. Starring alongside Martin is Maahra Hill, along with Molly Kunz and Ella Cannon. Filming will continue in the city until the end of August.

The thriller series will follow Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases. Filming was recently spotted outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.