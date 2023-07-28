Carly Rae Jepsen was strolling Vancouver listening to her new album (VIDEO)

A local celebrity was in town, as Carly Rae Jepsen, from Mission, BC, was spotted walking around downtown Vancouver listening to her new album, The Loveliest Time.

The album dropped on July 28 and is a follow-up to her 2022 album, The Loneliest Time.

“My album just came out, and I’m listening to it,” Jepsen says in a video she posted to Instagram.

“Umm, and it’s weird to be here in Vancouver listening to this album,” she added.

Jepsen can be seen walking around the Vancouver Art Gallery plaza with the now-defunct Nordstrom in the background.

Local celebrity? Carly Rae Jepsen walked around #Vancouver at night listening to her new album. Source: @carlyraejepsen / Instagram pic.twitter.com/aJYWYwJ6sL — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) July 28, 2023

She encouraged fans to check her album out.

“Too happy for words, Go listen. Made for you!” Jepsen said.

Jepsen has won numerous awards for her work, including three Junos and three Billboard Music Awards. She has also been nominated for several Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for arguably her biggest hit, “Call Me Maybe.”

The Loveliest Time has received generally positive reviews from critics.