Here are the most and least visited national parks in BC

BC is home to some simply spectacular nature, but the only problem is that sometimes that nature gets too popular — just try booking a camping reservation or doing a Saturday hike near Vancouver.

Daily Hive asked Parks Canada for data on the most and least visited National Parks in the province, and the results may surprise you. The most popular park had nearly 1.2 million visitors last year, whereas a more remote one clocked fewer than 1,000 visitors.

The data was collected between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022 — just as COVID-19 restrictions were lifting.

So if you’re looking to beat the crowds, knowing how many annual visitors a park gets could help you plan. Here are BC’s five national parks ranked from most visited to least visited.

Pacific Rim National Park: 1.2M visitors

This national park encompasses several of the most stunning surfing beaches near Tofino and Ucluelet on the west side of Vancouver Island. The destination is super popular with tourists and British Columbians alike, with the reliable surfing waves and turquoise waters drawing more than a million visitors annually.

Mount Revelstoke-Glacier National Parks: 727,000 visitors

These two parks close together near the mountain town of Revelstoke boast some seriously stunning scenery. Try driving along Meadows in the Sky to treat your eyes.

Yoho National Park: 538,000 visitors

This park is situated just west of Banff National Park, on the western side of the Great Divide where waterfalls and glaciers adorn towering mountain peaks. In the park, visitors will find hikes, the renowned Emerald Lake, and camping as well as hotel accommodation.

Kootenay National Park: 510,000 visitors

This park in Southeastern BC draws slightly fewer visitors annually, but still boasts mountainous views and turquoise water.

Gulf Islands National Park: 30,720 visitors

Now we’re into the national parks in BC with less than half a million visitors. The Gulf Islands are certainly beautiful — but they are also quite small. Even though this park doesn’t get as many annual visitors, you’ll still need to book ahead to ensure a spot. Also, consider travelling in winter for a more tranquil experience.

Gwaii Haanas National Park: 752

This stunning but remote national park on Haida Gwaii had less than 1,000 visitors in 2021 and 2022. Travel to the islands was still restricted for much of 2021 due to COVID-19 — recreational travel was only allowed again on July 1, 2021.

It’s not easy or cheap to get to Haida Gwaii from Vancouver. Roundtrip flights typically start at $500, or travellers could drive up to Prince George, across to Prince Rupert, and then catch a ferry.

Those who make the journey can hike rainforests, kayak the coastline of the archipelago, and visit ancient Haida village sites.