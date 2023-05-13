These are the 9 most expensive streets in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

When it comes to expensive BC real estate, we might not be able to afford it, but we love to look.

The experts at Rennie & Associates Realty compiled a list of the streets with the highest-valued properties in Metro Vancouver.

It’s a great overview of where the ultra-wealthy in the city live and the next time you’re taking a walk or a drive in the city, you might want to take a peek at these splashy neighbourhoods for inspiration.

Point Grey Road

This street in Kitsilano is “the city’s most exclusive street,” said Rennie. It’s where you’ll find the most expensive home in the province, Chip Wilson’s $74 million waterfront property.

If you want to sneak a peek, Rennie recommends renting a paddleboard or kayak to check out the view of these spectacular secluded homes from the water.

Belmont Avenue

This street in Point Grey near Locarno Beach houses some of the city’s largest and grandest estates.

“With immaculate hedges, sprawling lawns often inspired by the gardens of legendary European palaces and sweeping views of the city, it’s no wonder that six of the ten most expensive homes in the Vancouver Region are located on this one block,” said Rennie.

North West Marine Drive

Between Point Grey and the UBC Endowment Lands, the value of properties goes up the higher you go up the hill, according to Rennie.

“Many of the tall, modern homes that are perched atop the slope are complete with rooftop patios to take in a panoramic view of the ocean and mountain ranges,” said Rennie.

The Crescent

This absolutely hidden street in the middle of First Shaughnessy looks like it’s from a fairytale. There’s a big, circular park at the centre, and all around it are massive estates, some that are more than 100 years old. Grab a coffee and bring your book to the park and spend an afternoon reading in the shade and admiring the views.

Osler Street

Another Shaughnessy Street, this one is “known for its elegant Tudor architecture and rich Vancouver heritage,” said Rennie. Indeed, walk around and you’ll be able to see plenty of heritage home plaques and read all about the history of these iconic homes.

While you’re in the neighbourhood, peep the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice on Matthews Avenue nearby. The twin-turreted mansion was built in 1910 and in 1925 was the Vancouver headquarters of the Klu Klux Klan.

Radcliffe Avenue

It’s not just Vancouver where you’ll find high-valued homes. West Vancouver has more than its fair share. Homes here have a “distinctly West Coast sensibility,” said Rennie. “Clean, modern lines made of materials like cedar, oak, and stone juxtapose the wild nature of the West Coast to create something that feels simultaneously modern and natural,” they said.

You’ll have to detour off Marine Drive to find Radcliffe Avenue, and so many of the homes right on the water have enviable views.

Marlowe Place

In West Vancouver, Along Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, you’ll find Marlowe Place. High-valued properties here have iconic Vancouver skyline views.

Take a drive yourself to see some of them, and then head nearby to walk along a stunning elevated pathway in the forest nearby to take in more views.

Bellevue Avenue

Another West Vancouver street along the water, beachy Bellevue Avenue is an eccentric mix of older apartment towers and secluded waterfront homes. You can explore the neighbourhood on foot and check out local restaurants, parks, and cafes to sample the views.

Newton Wynd, University Endowment Lands

Few people ever check out the University Endowment Lands, treating this neighbourhood like just a blur between the city centre and the UBC campus. But if you spend a day walking around this park-like neighbourhood, you’ll see spectacular estates that look like they’re worthy of celebrities.

“Newton Wynd possesses a unique mix of modern masterpieces and retro bungalows with a glamorous, nostalgic feel,” said Rennie.

Which one of Vancouver’s most-expensive streets would you want to live on?