These are the most expensive real estate listings in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

While luxury homes are a commodity that only a few can afford, it’s hard to deny they’re very fun to look at.

This latest roundup of Vancouver’s most expensive listings by roomvu includes beautiful homes with stunning exteriors, fantastic amenities, and ample amounts of land.

So, enjoy checking out some of the city’s most beautiful homes (whether or not you can afford them).

These are the most expensive listings in Vancouver right now.

Living Space: Approximately 7,800 sq ft.

Approximately 7,800 sq ft. Unique Features: This stunning mansion features a park-like garden, a grand foyer, a home theatre, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, and a steam bath.

This stunning mansion features a park-like garden, a grand foyer, a home theatre, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, and a steam bath. Other Features: Seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, marble and hardwood flooring throughout the home, a private elevator, and a game room.

Living Space: Approximately 6,826 sq ft.

Approximately 6,826 sq ft. Unique Features: A park-like backyard with artificial turf, pool and hot tub with auto-controlled covers, a built-in security system and near some of the best private schools in Vancouver.

A park-like backyard with artificial turf, pool and hot tub with auto-controlled covers, a built-in security system and near some of the best private schools in Vancouver. Other Features: Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, precision millwork, a one-of-a-kind centrepiece staircase, in-floor heating, surround sound and automatic blinds.

Living Space: Approximately 6,394 sq ft.

Approximately 6,394 sq ft. Unique Features: Stunning views of the ocean and mountain in the Point Grey neighbourhood. A massive recreation room and wet bar in the basement.

Stunning views of the ocean and mountain in the Point Grey neighbourhood. A massive recreation room and wet bar in the basement. Other Features: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a gated driveway.

Living Space: Approximately 11,500 sq ft.

Approximately 11,500 sq ft. Unique Features: An award-winning Shaugnessy estate, winner of three interior design awards and three HAVAN awards in 2020. Large-scale waterfalls and custom art.

An award-winning Shaugnessy estate, winner of three interior design awards and three HAVAN awards in 2020. Large-scale waterfalls and custom art. Other Features: Seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, oversized entertainment areas, a full bar, champagne vessel, movie theatre, hot tub, and swimming pool.

Living Space: Approximately 8,520 sq ft.

Approximately 8,520 sq ft. Unique Features: A one-of-a-kind design with two children’s wings with an open media room that divides each end. Private gardens, a pool, and a cabana.

A one-of-a-kind design with two children’s wings with an open media room that divides each end. Private gardens, a pool, and a cabana. Other Features: Six beds, eight bathrooms, a south-facing stone patio.