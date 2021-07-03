These are the five cheapest homes for sale in Vancouver right now

Good news for all the Canadians flocking to Vancouver: it’s possible to find a place to live in the city without breaking the bank.

Roomvu has gathered several recently listed homes for sale in and around Vancouver that prove just that.

“Affordable housing is such a precious gift,” Roomvu said. “Living spaces can be wallet-friendly without trimming on convenience or views.”

“For those who have a little more in their bank, these places are also investment-worthy.”

So, whether you’re in the market for a new home or on the hunt for an investment, check out five of the cheapest listings in Vancouver below.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This bright corner unit features hardwood floors, an updated bathroom, and a Juliette balcony with views of the mountains. The building is a mere three blocks from Sunset Beach, and has a rooftop deck and pool. Parking is available for rent.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This fully furnished unit features a rainfall shower, a washer and dryer, and a large bedroom. A common rooftop garden can be found right outside your door. Storage lockers and bike storage are available through strata, and parking stalls can be rented through the building’s community page.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Rarely available, this bright and airy suite has been freshly painted and has new vinyl flooring. The large bedroom features a walk-in closet. It’s conveniently located near transit and shopping, but faces away from the Oak Street traffic. Rentals and pets are allowed.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This stylishly-renovated corner suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, and newer appliances. The shared rooftop features a pool and stunning views of the water. Fabulously located just blocks from Sunset Beach and the Seawall, this is ” the best of Vancouver Living.”

0 bedroom

1 bathroom

This spacious studio has been freshly painted and features a walkout south-facing patio. It’s located in a quiet neighbourhood, but is still close to transit and shopping. A perfect opportunity for investors or first-time buyers, the unit is move-in ready.