Versace wallpaper?! The most expensive Vancouver listings in January (PHOTOS)

Last month’s most expensive listings in Vancouver include a $26.8 million mansion in the prestigious Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

With so much economic doom and gloom surrounding Canadians, it’s sometimes fun to peer into the lifestyles of the rich and famous who can afford multimillion-dollar homes.

For others, looking inside these homes almost serves as a form of real estate pornography.

On that note, enjoy the photos, but please keep it PG.

Unlike our recent post about the cheapest listings in Vancouver last month, all of these listings are still for sale. Despite Vancouver being a place that invites lovers of luxurious lifestyles, not everyone has $26 million to drop on a dream home like these.

1351 Laurier Avenue – $26,800,000

This Spanish-style mansion sits on 20,000 sq ft of expertly manicured land.

Listed by Wendy Tian of Luxmore Realty, the home offers five bedrooms and eight bathrooms with 8,824 sq ft of space. The house is nearly brand new, constructed in 2021.

You can’t have a massive luxury home without a bright and sparkly chandelier.

The property features a private elevator in case eight bathrooms aren’t luxurious enough for you.

Also, Versace wallpaper?! That’s right, the listing suggests the home features Versace wallpaper. Based on some quick Googling, it looks like the Versace wallpaper is the lush jungle decor you see in some of the photos.

The kitchen area even features a lounge.

Based on pictures, the Versace wallpaper makes it look more like the first season of The White Lotus than a home in Shaughnessy.

3439 Point Grey Road – $24,988,000

This next home might not be as traditional as the first, but it’s equally luxurious.

Situated on the Golden Mile, 3439 Point Grey Road is a Dan White modern, with stunning views of the ocean, city, and mountains.

It features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, modest compared to the Laurier home with Versace wallpaper and 5,475 sq ft of space.

The rooms that offer ocean views also allow plenty of natural light to flow in.

Other features in the home include a full gym, a warm family room centred around a fireplace, and a patio perfect for outdoor gatherings.

This home also happens to feature an elevator.

We did a story about this fantastic penthouse suite on Howe Street in 2019, and the value has dropped a great deal since then, nearly $12 million, to be exact.

Prompton Real Estate’s listing calls the property “Vancouver’s most desired penthouse,” located atop the private residences of the Hotel Georgia.

This suite spans the entire 48th floor, with over 8,000 sq ft of space. It also features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There’s even a games wing with a wet bar and a 700-bottle wine cellar.

It also features exquisite views of Vancouver.

2529 Point Grey Road – $22,500,000

You would think more bedrooms would come with a property valued at over $22 million, but that isn’t the case for this Point Grey home.

Located at Lower Point Grey Road, this “thoughtfully designed” property includes many artistic touches.

Listed by Alix Brown with Dexter Realty, and constructed in 2016, the home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms with 4,309 sq ft of space.

Other highlights include floor-to-ceiling windows, an open staircase, skylights, and commissioned artwork.

It’s also another home with enviable ocean views.

166 28th Street – $18,980,000

Last, but certainly not least, is this beautiful West Vancouver home located on the 2800 block of Bellevue Avenue. While it isn’t the most expensive of the Vancouver listings on this list, it might be our favourite.

While the property was initially built in 1971, it was reconstructed in 2015. Like other properties on this list, this home also features “breathtaking ocean views.”

The kitchen looks like the perfect spot for culinary enthusiasts, with tons of room to cook, prepare food, and entertain your guests.

The home includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with 5,933 sq ft of space. Oh, and a glass elevator.

Every room looks like something you’d find in a fancy hotel.

Lastly, the property features a fantastic theatre room with what looks like karaoke mics included.

You’ve just been given $30 million; which of these expensive Vancouver listings are you buying?