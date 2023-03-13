The most affordable homes for sale in Vancouver this month (PHOTOS)

It’s not impossible to find affordable homes in Vancouver, as long as you’re willing to make some compromises on space.

Zoocasa has pointed us to the most affordable homes available for sale in March, and it’s clear you get what you pay for in a city like Vancouver.

That said, some of these spots look comfortable for a first home and make good use of the limited space available.

While you might not be getting Bo Horvat’s old house, you could do worse.

We begin with this one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment on Cardero Street near English Bay.

The apartment was renovated as recently as 2018, and it’s close to restaurants, retail outlets and other great spots.

Listed by Royal LePage, the unit is currently being rented for $2,000 a month, highlighting the potential for rental income for future owners.

The unit offers 442 sq ft of space.

The unit has a great bike, transit and walk score thanks to the great location.

Considering the price, it’s surprising this home has been on the market for over a month.

Listed by RE/MAX Crest Realty, this next apartment offers much more space for not much more money.

It also even seems to offer some outdoor space.

This Mount Pleasant home offers 635 sq ft of space with a large deck and a private yard behind the unit.

Little needs to be said about the location; near everything you could ever want, including transit and bicycle routes.

Options for commuters are evergrowing in this neighbourhood, as the Millenium Line Broadway extension line will also soon be ready for boarding.

While the private yard may not look like much, it’s more than many people living the apartment life in Vancouver could ever hope for.

Listed by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty is this picturesque spot that’s just one block away from Beach Avenue and English Bay, sitting on a “lovely tree-lined street.”

This is another one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment with 540 sq ft of space.

The listing suggests the property is excellent for “cash flow” or a first-time buyer.

The kitchen is a bit of a squeeze but is also clean, with adequate cupboard space.

The current occupants made the best use of the space, even finding room to park their bicycles.

Maybe best of all, the unit is pet friendly, albeit “with restrictions.”

The last listing, and the most expensive but still reasonably affordable, is located in Mount Pleasant.

The Oakwyn Realty listing describes the unit as an updated bachelor suite with a separate kitchen, parquet wood floor, and lots of natural light.

The building is located less than a block from the beautiful China Creek North Park and is within walking distance of VCC SkyTrain Station, restaurants, grocery stores, great coffee shops and breweries.

The building also has a great walk, transit and bike score.

The unit boasts 439 sq ft of space.

Despite being a bachelor suite, pictures make the unit look much bigger than a typical Vancouver studio.