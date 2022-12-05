Home prices may be slipping across Canada and much of Metro Vancouver, but some notable exceptions are made apparent by some very expensive homes listed last month.

These homes range in price from $14 million to $28 million.

You’d have to give up too many lattes to count to even come close to affording these homes.

Roomvu has kindly curated the five most expensive Vancouver homes listed last month, starting with 5550 Kingston Road.

While this might be the cheapest home on the list, it still carries a price tag of $14.8 million.

Listed by Peter Saito and Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, this home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms with 8,042 sq ft of spacious luxury interior.

The listing states that this home is located in the “most prestigious pocket at UBC.”

The main entrance boasts high ceilings and an elegant design.

The floors are a mix of tile and hardwood.

The kitchen features a lot of space and brand-new appliances.

The primary bedroom features a stunning view of the surrounding area.

Speaking of stunning, check out this room:

Of course, no luxury home is complete without a fully equipped theatre room with a massive projection screen.

Many homes you’ll find on Osler Street, located in Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood, feature interesting history attached to them. This home, in particular, is relatively new to the area.

The home was built in 2002; 3402 Osler Street offers 9,714 sq ft of space with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. This home feels big enough to accommodate several luxurious parties at once.

The custom-built home, also listed by Peter Saito, looks like it was designed for royalty, with an elegant design throughout.

The kitchen and dining area offer more space than the entirety of some Vancouver apartments.

The primary bedroom boasts exquisite mountain views.

There’s also this amazing indoor swimming pool that has us wishing that money really did grow on trees.

The home features many luxurious gathering areas like this one.

And, of course, a theatre room.

This next home might be the most stunning on this list, even if it isn’t the most expensive.

The home is listed by Crystal Huang and Icon&co. Boutique Inc. and features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a whopping 10,880 sq ft of space.

Imagine walking home to this every day:

This home is another newish property, having been built in 2010. The listing suggests it’s a “modern interpretation of the original arts and crafts mansions built for executives of the Canadian Pacific Railway.”

Pictures suggest this home would be the perfect backdrop for a horror movie or something directed by Stanley Kubrick. The symmetry is immensely satisfying.

It’s also a lot more colourful than many luxury properties we see.

Even some of the ceilings have had artistic touches.

We aren’t sure this home offers enough closet space, though.

Yes, this home also features an entertainment area, including a full Billiards table.

There’s also enough space in the garage for three luxury cars.

The last two homes on this list are priced the same but don’t offer the same features.

Listed by Malcolm Hasman and Angell, Hasman & Associates is this $24.8 million mansion in Shaughnessy.

What you’ll find in this home are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 11,019 sq ft of space.

You’ll also find a brilliant backyard pool, making us wish it was summertime again.

The stunning views aren’t limited to the exterior of the home.

Each room and area of the room in this home offer very different vibes.

One of the rooms features a full-service bar, perfect for hosting. For $24.8 million, we hope it comes with some champagne too.

There’s also a wine cellar that could rival some establishments in the city.

The listing calls this “one of the most beautiful luxury homes in the city,” and we’d have to agree if pictures are any indication.

Last but certainly not least is the penthouse suite located at the very top of the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Listed by Salina Kai, this home doesn’t offer as much space as some of the other homes on this list, but that comes with the territory, being a luxury condo.

This penthouse suite features 6,585 sq ft of space, three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The listing calls it an entertainer’s dream.

The first floor features hand-laid heated tile “for extra comfort.”

Upstairs, you’ll find a gym or yoga room, and the building itself features luxury “5 diamond” hotel amenities, including 24-hour concierge, gym and pool.

Imagine eating dinner at this table with the views that surround you:

You can’t escape the stunning views of downtown Vancouver, no matter what room you’re in.

With windows all around you, including a skylight up above, there’ll never be a shortage of natural light flowing in.

Do you have a favourite property on this list? Let us know in the comments.