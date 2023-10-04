How to stream tonight's untelevised Canucks game in Abbotsford

Tonight’s Vancouver Canucks preseason game in Abbotsford won’t be televised, but you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

Vancouver’s penultimate game of the preseason against the Seattle Kraken will be streamed on Canucks.com, the team announced via a Wednesday morning tweet. The game can also be heard on Sportsnet 650 radio.

We continue to honour Truth & Reconciliation at tonight's game in Abbotsford. vs Seattle Kraken

7:00 PM PT

Abbotsford, BC

📺 https://t.co/jLhehnYlsP

Sportsnet 650

🎟 https://t.co/mVVaUkzpsy@TicketmasterCA | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/0A1HLpwnUm — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 4, 2023

Tonight’s game is one of just two games that Sportsnet is not televising this year, with last week’s game in Seattle being the other. The Canucks tried to offer that game to their fans via a stream on X but were unable to geo-fence it to British Columbia.

The game, which is being held at the 7,000-seat Abbotsford Centre, is not yet sold out. Tickets currently range in price from $51.50 to $70.50.

It appears the team will be dressing a lineup with a little less star power than previously thought. Elias Pettersson, who has missed practice the last two days due to illness, will not be in the lineup, head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters yesterday. Vancouver also recalled six players from the Abbotsford Canucks today, presumably to play tonight: Arturs Silovs, Filip Johansson, Max Sasson, Aatu Räty, Linus Karlsson, and Arshdeep Bains.

Tocchet will likely dress a more representative lineup for Friday’s dress rehearsal at Rogers Arena against the Calgary Flames.

The biggest question to be answered prior to next week’s regular-season opener is which defencemen will make the final cut. The Canucks have about 2-3 open roster spots on defence, depending if they opt to keep seven or eight defencemen. There appear to be four blueliners on the bubble: right-shot defencemen Cole McWard and Noah Juulsen, as well as lefties Christian Wolanin and Guillaume Brisebois.

McWard appears to have the inside track for now, given that he has been paired with Hughes for much of preseason. It’s a massive opportunity for the 22-year-old, despite Tocchet’s insistence that the team will have a “committee” approach rather than set pairs on defence.