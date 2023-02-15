More charges laid in major investigation involving escort and drugging allegations

Several more charges have been laid against a 30-year-old escort who allegedly drugged and robbed several clients she met.

Vancouver resident Jessica Kane is facing charges like manslaughter because a man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a drug during an encounter, Mounties said.

Police added that Kane was charged with seven counts of administering a “stupefying or overpowering drug,” six counts of theft over $5,000, four counts of fraud, and two counts of extortion.

In an update Tuesday, Surrey RCMP confirmed new charges were laid against Kane “including obstruction of justice, fail to comply with release order, robbery and administering a stupefying or overpowering drug or substance.”

Surrey RCMP said a “multi-jurisdictional and complex” investigation found that the suspect allegedly committed several offences in Surrey, Burnaby, Langley, and Vancouver.

The courts released Kane under strict conditions. RCMP said she is under house arrest, must report to a bail supervisor, can’t engage in work that requires her to be inside another person’s home, and can not engage in sex trade work.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to reach out directly to their local police of jurisdiction.