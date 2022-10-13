Vancouver escort charged with manslaughter over alleged druggings and robberies

A Vancouver woman is facing charges for a string of alleged crimes that sound like they’re straight out of the Hustlers movie.

The 30-year-old escort allegedly drugged and robbed several clients she met with. Among the charges is manslaughter, because a man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a drug during an encounter.

Surrey RCMP would not elaborate on how the man died, citing a publication ban.

The force announced the charges Thursday, saying the year-long investigation was complex and involved incidents in Surrey, Burnaby, Langley, and Vancouver.

Jessica Nicole Renee Kane is charged with manslaughter, seven counts of administering a “stupefying or overpowering drug,” six counts of theft over $5,000, four counts of fraud, and two counts of extortion.

She has been arrested and remains in custody until her next court appearance.

In the meantime, police urge any other potential victims to come forward.

“Investigators believe there could be others in the community who may have information but are reluctant to come forward to police,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

Anyone with information about the alleged crimes is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.