News

Montreal Pride Parade cancelled just hours before it was about to start

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Aug 7 2022, 10:49 pm
Montreal Pride Parade cancelled just hours before it was about to start
@FierteMTLPride/Twitter

Just hours before the streets were set to be filled with Pride, the Montreal Pride Parade was unexpectedly cancelled Sunday morning.

Organizers from the Montreal Pride Festival announced that the parade would not be taking place “due to security concerns.”

“A lack of sufficient staff to ensure security along the route has forced the organizers to cancel the event,” they said in a release.

The parade was set to happen on René-Lévesque Boulevard, between Metcalfe and Alexandre-DeSève streets.

Earlier, Fierté MTL Pride said that they gave indications that the parade was cancelled by Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM). However, the organization later clarified that they were the ones who made the call to cancel the parade because of a lack of personnel to ensure safety along the route, and the police were not involved in the decision at all.

The eleventh-hour cancellation of the event understandably left would-be parade attendees upset. But just because the official pride parade was cancelled, revellers still took to the streets to celebrate.

Other Pride events scheduled at the Esplanade of the Olympic Park went ahead as planned.

But no heat warning or cancelled parades could keep Montreal down this Sunday.

Happy Pride!

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.