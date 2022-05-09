French fast: 20 phrases you need to know if you're coming to Montreal

It’s no secret that there’s a lot of French in Montreal.

With nearly four million French speakers on the island, Montreal is the fourth-largest French-speaking city in the world and obviously, the largest in Canada.

If you have a Montreal trip in the cards and a quick crash course in Duolingo seems too daunting, here’s a handy little guide on a few key phrases that can get you pretty far.

Take note that English is still prominent in Montreal and you don’t need to know French to get around, especially in the downtown core.

But throwing around a few French words will definitely enhance your cultural experience here. Plus hey, if you learn 15 new French phrases, you’ll essentially be considered bilingual in Toronto.

(Sorry, TO, we’ll take swipes at you as often as we can…)

Here are 20 phrases and their phonetic sounds to add to your language repertoire before touching down in Montreal.

The easy ones

Bonjour (bon-zhoor): Hello (literally translates to: “good day”)

(bon-zhoor): Hello (literally translates to: “good day”) Bonsoir (bon-swahr): Good evening

(bon-swahr): Good evening Merci (mair-see): Thank you

(mair-see): Thank you S’il vous plaît (seel voo pleh): Please

(seel voo pleh): Please De rien (duh ree-en): You’re welcome (literally translates to: “of nothing”)

(duh ree-en): You’re welcome (literally translates to: “of nothing”) Désolé (day-zo-lay): I am sorry

Useful longer sentences

Bienvenue à Montréal (bee-en-ven-ew) Welcome to Montréal

(bee-en-ven-ew) Welcome to Montréal Je ne parle pas français (juh nah parl pah fran-seh) I don’t speak French

(juh nah parl pah fran-seh) I don’t speak French Je viens de … Vancouver (juh vee-en duh …) I come from…

Vancouver (juh vee-en duh …) I come from… Parlez vous anglais? (par-lay voo ung-leh) Do you speak English?

(par-lay voo ung-leh) Do you speak English? Où sont les toilettes? (ooh sow lay twoil-lets) Where is the restroom?

(ooh sow lay twoil-lets) Where is the restroom? C’est combine? (say comb-byen) How much is it?

(say comb-byen) How much is it? L’addition, s’il-vous-plaît (la-diss-syon seel voo pleh) Check, please

(la-diss-syon seel voo pleh) Check, please Peux-tu m’aider (phoo two may-day) Can you help me? (informal)

(phoo two may-day) Can you help me? (informal) Enchanté (ohn-shan-tay) Pleased to meet you

(ohn-shan-tay) Pleased to meet you Un autre s’il vous plaît (uhn oh-trey seel voo pleh): Another, please

Unique to Quebec

