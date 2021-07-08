Outpouring of support from fans follows Canadiens Stanley Cup loss

The series loss means Montreal’s 1992-93 championship remains the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup. The Canadiens became the sixth straight Canadian team to lose in the Stanley Cup Final.

The organization posted the solemn hashtag “Go Habs Go” to Twitter on Wednesday night and Canadiens fans from across the virtual world posted reactions to the Habs miraculous playoff run which saw them eliminate their rival Toronto Maple Leafs, a sweep of the Winnipeg Jets, and an upset over the Vegas Golden Knights.

It was a run noone expected. We got through Toronto, Winnipeg and Vegas. Keep your head up boys. It was beyond fun to watch and I am one proud Habs fan. The future is bright! GO HABS GO! #gohabsgo #StanleyCup #stanleyTweets — Gregory JC (@gregfischer69) July 8, 2021

Thank you for the great run 👏 Something so positive during a rough year. So proud of my team 🔵⚪️🔴 — Habzfan44 (@habzfan44) July 8, 2021

Win, lose, or tie, Habs ’til I die. 💙🤍❤️ Bleu blanc rouge forever. Toujours. Jusqu’au bout.

(Always. Until the end.)

– Mme. Elise Beliveau — HabbyMomma- STANLEY CUP FINALS, BABY! |BLM (@HabbyMomma) July 8, 2021

THANK YOU FOR A GREAT RIDE BOYS!!!

ALL THE WAY TO THE #StanleyCupFinal #GoHabsGo

❤️🤍💙🥳 pic.twitter.com/IUThzfQbVn — Mike Boisvert (@MikeBoisvert99) July 8, 2021

No matter what happens, I’m so fucking proud of this team #GoHabsGo — Valérie Bayeur (@valbayeur1) July 8, 2021

Aaaaaaaah! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Oh bon sens. JE VOUS AIMES LES CANADIENS. VOUS NOUS AVEZ FAIT VIVRE DE MERVEILLEUX MOMENTS ET JE NE VOUS OUBLIERAI JAMAIS! Avez-vous pu lire les caractères Ahahahah! On est fier(es) de vous autres! MERC……. I ! 😂 — Josée ☕ (@35_Jojo_35) July 8, 2021

Merci pour ces merveilleuses séries! pic.twitter.com/mXKKzqzPbk — Stéphane (@spindou) July 8, 2021

Nice job guys, we made it to the cup finals.

We had to face 4 teams and 4 sets of referees, and almost got it. Proud of you guys! ❤ — Patrice Raymond (@PowerPat2212) July 8, 2021

Couldn’t be more proud of this team with the adversity they faced all season. From a fan and organizational POV, this run was much needed. This team is filled with a lot of young talent and gutsy veterans to steer the ship. The best is yet to come for the Habs! #GHG — Josh Barriere (@BarriereJosh) July 8, 2021

Tellement fier de nous! Nous nous sommes rendu à la FINALE de la Coupe Stanley! WOW! Bravo Tampa, toute une machine! On se reprend la prochaine saison! GO HABS GO JUSQU’À LA FIN ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — GO HΛBS GO (@boy_samy) July 8, 2021

You can be proud @CanadiensMTL 💙🤍❤️ You give us hope ! You earned new supporting base ! Can’t wait for next year! Vous pouvez être fiers @CanadiensMTL 💙🤍❤️

Vous nous avez donné espoir ! Vous avez gagner de nouveaux partisans ! J’ai hâte à l’an prochain! — Jamie-Lee Bo (@jamieleebo) July 8, 2021

Je suis très fière de l’équipe on aurait jamais pensé qu’ils se rendent si loins Go Habs Go 🔵⚪🔴 les jeunes auront pris beaucoup d’expériences et de sera partie remise l’an prochain — Anne Labrecque (@AnneLabrecque1) July 8, 2021

You fought hard and proved everyone wrong. You deserved to be here. 💙🤍❤️ — . (@yikes77) July 8, 2021

Great Season! Great memories! A battle well fought! I remain a True #MontrealCanadiens Fan till the end. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 Good old Hockey Game, is the Best Game in the land. pic.twitter.com/BCmELSCLzo — N Doucettemiller🇨🇦 (@NDoucettemiller) July 8, 2021

Proud of these guys. Absolutely gutted but extremely proud — Blake (@uhhhsure212) July 8, 2021