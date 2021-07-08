SportsHockeyCanadiens

Outpouring of support from fans follows Canadiens Stanley Cup loss

Tyler Jadah
Jul 8 2021, 7:58 am
The magical postseason run for the Montreal Canadiens has come to an end.

On Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning won Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena, repeating as NHL champions for the second consecutive year.

The series loss means Montreal’s 1992-93 championship remains the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup. The Canadiens became the sixth straight Canadian team to lose in the Stanley Cup Final.

The organization posted the solemn hashtag “Go Habs Go” to Twitter on Wednesday night and Canadiens fans from across the virtual world posted reactions to the Habs miraculous playoff run which saw them eliminate their rival Toronto Maple Leafs, a sweep of the Winnipeg Jets, and an upset over the Vegas Golden Knights.

