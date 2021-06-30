This may not shock you but life was probably a wee bit easier the last the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup.

There weren’t these pesky cell phones in our pockets at all times, the number sign was simply a number sign, and the Habs beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1, unbeknown at the time, becoming the last Canadian team to hoist the Cup.

If you want to dig up some nostalgia, here is what was trending in pop culture in 1993. And if you weren’t born yet — look how funny our hair was!

Jurassic Park

The summer blockbuster in 1993 was Jurarssic Park, based on the Michael Crichton novel and directed by Steven Spielberg. It was the highest-grossing movie in history until Titanic overtook the top spot a few years later.

In fact, the Habs won the ’93 Stanley Cup on June 9 and Jurassic Park was released on June 11. So, there was definitely a lot of roaring going on.

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton was officially sworn into his first term as president in 1993, making him the third-youngest to hold office in US history.

Got Milk?

The first “Got Milk” ad aired in 1993.

The American advertising campaign encouraged the public to consume more milk, using a clever campaign and plenty of star power.

Curly hair, don’t care

Pretty boy celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Tom Cruise, and Devon Sawa, used to tock the “curtained hair” ‘do.

The X-Files premieres

The first episode of The X-Files airs, proving that the truth is out there. Admit it, you had trouble sleeping just hearing the theme song, we’ve all be there.

’93 fashion on point

Fashion trends of ’93 included high-waisted jeans, babydoll dresses with doc martens, and plaid skirts. Guys wore Carhatt coats and jeans and shirts with lots of pockets.

There it is

“Whoomp! (There It Is)” by American hip hop duo Tag Team reached number one on the Billboard Hot R&B charts in 1993 and number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that same year.

Imagine this tune blaring on speakers at the club after a Canadiens Stanley Cup victory? Life was good…

Janet Jackson on the cover of “Rolling Stone”

Janet Jackson uncovers for the cover of the September issue of “Rolling Stone.”

Grunge music

Grunge rock enters its heyday with Nirvana’s release of “In Utero,” Peal Jam’s “Ten,” and The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Siamese Dream.”

Months after the release of Nirvana’s “In Utero,” lead singer Kurt Cobain committed suicide.

Cheers to Cheers

Cheers, the TV series set at a Boston bar summed up its 11-year run in 1993. “Where everybody knows your nameeeeee” do do do do do do…