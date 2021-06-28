Popular Montreal shop makes Canadiens logo-shaped bagels

As the Montreal Canadiens prepare for puck drop at their first Stanley Cup Finals game since 1993, a Montreal landmark is cooking up some good luck charms.

St-Viateur Bagel, arguably the most popular shop in the city, has baked up a batch of Habs logo bagels just in time for the big game.

St-Viateur, which has been open since 1957, says the bagels are “coming out in a different shape today.” Unfortunately, the tasty pastries are not for sale.

But hey, given how lucky the Canadiens have been playing in light of forward Phillip Danault celebrating each series win with pizza, maybe some bagel love is exactly what the city needs to get lady luck on their side.

Here’s hoping St-Viateur makes a Stanley Cup-shaped bagel by this time next week.