Even though Canadian monkeypox cases started popping up in May, it’s still not a disease many people are familiar with.

Since then, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”

Last Thursday, the Biden administration joined in, declaring the disease a public health emergency in the US amid rising cases.

While the US has over 7,100 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox, Canada is still under the thousands at 957 confirmed cases, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

But that doesn’t mean those numbers can’t ramp up.

Here’s everything you should know about monkeypox: how it spreads, the symptoms, how to protect yourself, and what you should do if you contract it.

What is monkeypox?

According to WHO, monkeypox is a zoonosis, a disease transmitted from animals to humans.

The disease is caused by infection of the monkeypox virus, which senior epidemiologist Susanne Gulliver says is in the family of viruses called orthopoxvirus.

“It’s in the same family as smallpox, cowpox, and camelpox,” Gulliver, who works at NewLab Clinical Research in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, told Daily Hive. “They’re all different types of pox with different severities and are more transmissible, or less transmissible, than others.”

She adds that these viruses aren’t necessarily named after the animal that transmits the virus, but the animal they were first identified in.

“So monkeys don’t necessarily spread monkeypox, it’s just that it was first identified in a shipment of lab monkeys,” explained Gulliver.

Monkeypox is most similar to smallpox, but luckily its symptoms are less severe.

How infectious is monkeypox and how does it spread?

Although monkeypox is not as transmissible as smallpox, Gulliver says it’s still fairly infectious.

According to PHAC, the virus spreads in three ways:

from person to person

through direct contact with contaminated objects

from animals to humans

Person-to-person spread can occur through contact with an infected person’s lesions or scabs. These can be found on the skin, eyes, mouth, throat, and genitals.

It can also spread through contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids like blood, saliva, and semen.

This TikTok user describes where they contracted the virus.

While the virus can certainly be transmitted through sexual contact, Gulliver stresses that that’s not the only way it spreads.

“It’s through casual contact,” she explained. “It’s pretty easily passed. If someone is out in the world with open sores, then it can be very easily transmitted.”

Similarly to COVID-19, monkeypox can spread through respiratory droplets from talking, breathing, coughing, or sneezing during close contact. PHAC is still gathering more information on that form of transmission.

Monkeypox can also spread through direct contact with objects contaminated by an infected person. Contaminated clothing, bedding, towels, razors, utensils, needles, sex toys, and toothbrushes can infect you with the virus.

You’re least likely to get monkeypox from an animal, as most infected animals are found in central and west Africa, according to WHO. This includes rats, squirrels, and monkeys.

What are the symptoms and when do they start showing up?

Gulliver says a majority of the symptoms are actually similar to COVID-19 — fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, and exhaustion.

The main difference is swollen lymph nodes, which are small structures found throughout the body that are part of the immune system.

“The swollen lymph nodes are a precursor to the pox marks,” she explained.

These pox marks — also described as lesions or rashes — can be painful and can affect any part of the body including the mouth, genitals, face, arms, legs, feet, and hands.

As for when these symptoms start making themselves known in an infected person, according to PHAC, the virus has a longer incubation period compared to COVID-19.

“People usually develop symptoms five to 21 days after being exposed to the monkeypox virus,” states the agency.

After that, illness typically lasts for two to four weeks. PHAC says the rashes usually last between 14 and 28 days and goes through different stages before forming into scabs and falling off.

Who’s at risk of getting monkeypox?

“Everyone is equally at risk if you’re out in the world,” said Gulliver.

And PHAC states the same thing.

Anyone can contract and spread monkeypox if they come into close contact with an infected person regardless of sex, race, gender, or sexual orientation.

While PHAC says that the majority of cases in Canada to date are “men who reported intimate sexual contact with other men,” the agency stresses that the risk of contracting the virus is not exclusive to the LGTBQ community.

In a Vox interview with Joseph Osmundson, a queer health advocate and clinical assistant professor of biology at New York University, they highlight how harmful it is labeling monkeypox as a “gay disease” and how the inadequate federal response parallels that of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Gulliver adds that there may be more cases showing up in the LGBTQ community because of their hypervigilance.

“There has always been higher rates of STD testing of, ‘Something’s not right, I’m going to go to the doctor,'” she said. “They’ve lived through a horrific epidemic that went ignored for years… so as a result they get tested more, they ask questions more.”

“Most things are always detected in higher rates in that community because they are so vigilant about their healthcare,” she added.

How can you protect yourself from monkeypox?

Gulliver says the same health measures we’re practising for COVID-19 also help with preventing monkeypox exposure.

That includes washing your hands, masking, and limiting your contact with large groups of people.

Since the virus can spread through direct contact with a contaminated object, Gulliver says more specific measures like not sharing bedding or trying on clothes can also prevent exposure to monkeypox.

PHAC also advises people to clean and disinfect “high-touch surfaces” and objects in your home, especially after having visitors.

The agency adds that practicing safe sex and having fewer sexual partners is also strongly advised.

4/4 As #Monkeypox spreads via close contact, having multiple sexual partners (esp. anonymous) can increase risk of infection. #GoodHabits to reduce risks include: practicing safer sex, staying home/away from others if symptomatic, etc: https://t.co/QXqtugZ9XV — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) July 29, 2022

As for vaccinations, the Imvamune vaccine has been authorized by Health Canada for immunization against monkeypox in adults 18 and older who are “at high risk of exposure.”

PHAC recommends you contact your local public health authority to see if you’re eligible.

What should you do if you’ve been exposed or have symptoms?

Both PHAC and Gulliver advise people to self-isolate and immediately contact their healthcare provider or local public health authority in both cases.

If you know you’ve been exposed, you may be instructed to get tested or to contact your health provider for post-exposure vaccination, according to PHAC.

The agency says to watch for symptoms for 21 days after you’ve been exposed and to avoid taking medicine that lowers fever like Tylenol, Advil, or Motrin, which can mask early symptoms.

Otherwise, if you do have symptoms like the lesions, PHAC advises that you cover all of the rashes with clothing or bandages as much as possible. You should also wear a mask if you’re in a shared space or receiving care.

Luckily, Gulliver says that based on what we’ve seen so far, once you’ve had monkeypox, it’s similar to getting measles or mumps, where you get it once and never again.

“Immunity doesn’t seem to wane the way it does with [COVID-19],” she explained.

For more information on monkeypox visit PHAC.