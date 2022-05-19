What you should know about Montreal's suspected monkeypox outbreak

On Thursday, Montreal’s public health chief, Dr. Mylene Drouin, held a press conference and updated the city’s suspected outbreak of the monkeypox virus.

Dr. Drouin confirmed 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area, all of which have been found in men. Common symptoms include fever, chills, and painful ulcerations, often in the mouth and genital region.

The first suspected case was reported on May 12. But, so far, none of the infections have been severe or “highly contagious.”

While monkeypox does not appear to be a sexually transmitted disease, Montreal’s public health authorities noted it is transmitted through droplets at higher rates in certain demographics. “Mainly those cases are men that have had sexual relationships with other men, aged between 30 to 55 years old,” Drouin said.

“We do not have to panic,” Drouin added. She called the disease “rare,” saying that community transmission is not a worry. “It’s not something you can acquire when you do your grocery store [shopping] or on public transportation.”

Despite its mostly mild nature, it is possible that existing vaccines can help prevent infection. Dr. Geneviève Bergeron, the Medical Officer in Charge of Health Emergencies and Infectious Diseases, said that “there is a report of protection from having the smallpox vaccine” since the viruses are similar.

Canadian public health classifies monkeypox as having “limited potential for epidemic spread.” The incubation period for those infected is 5 to 21 days. People do not need to isolate.

As for Montreal, “there are probably cases we have not yet identified,” confirmed Drouin.