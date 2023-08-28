Technical issues prevent Modo Carshare users from booking vehicles

If you’re a customer of Modo Carshare and you’re not sure why you can’t book, it sounds like the Vancouver-based agency is having some technical issues.

On Monday morning, Modo put out a post that highlighted it was experiencing issues.

“We’re experiencing a Booking System Outage on our booking platform and the app,” Modo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Hello! We are experiencing technical difficulties with our booking system. We apologize for any inconvenience and we are working to resolve this issue. Thank you for your patience! — Modo Carshare 🚗 (@modo_carcoop) August 28, 2023

Other posts on social media also highlighted the server issues Modo was experiencing.

Modo issued an update shortly before Monday afternoon, updating customers on the situation five hours after the reported outage.

A quick 🧵: We’re experiencing a Booking System Outage on our booking platform and the app. Our team is working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. You will not be able to make or edit bookings at this time. — Modo Carshare 🚗 (@modo_carcoop) August 28, 2023

Daily Hive obtained this statement from a Modo Carshare spokesperson.

“We are dealing with a technical outage and we do not have an ETA for restoration of service. Members can unfortunately not book or adjust their current bookings. We are working to restore service as soon as possible, and we apologize to members for the inconvenience.”

Modo recently reported a major milestone, with its fleet of vehicles reaching 1,000.

We’ll update this article if anything changes on Modo’s end.