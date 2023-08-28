NewsVentureTechTransportationUrbanized

Technical issues prevent Modo Carshare users from booking vehicles

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Aug 28 2023, 8:02 pm
Technical issues prevent Modo Carshare users from booking vehicles
kingma photos/Shutterstock

If you’re a customer of Modo Carshare and you’re not sure why you can’t book, it sounds like the Vancouver-based agency is having some technical issues.

On Monday morning, Modo put out a post that highlighted it was experiencing issues.

We’re experiencing a Booking System Outage on our booking platform and the app,” Modo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Other posts on social media also highlighted the server issues Modo was experiencing.

Modo issued an update shortly before Monday afternoon, updating customers on the situation five hours after the reported outage.

Daily Hive obtained this statement from a Modo Carshare spokesperson.

“We are dealing with a technical outage and we do not have an ETA for restoration of service. Members can unfortunately not book or adjust their current bookings. We are working to restore service as soon as possible, and we apologize to members for the inconvenience.”

Modo recently reported a major milestone, with its fleet of vehicles reaching 1,000.

We’ll update this article if anything changes on Modo’s end.

 

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Venture
+ Tech
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.