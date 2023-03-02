Evo Car Share is increasing its rates because of growing costs

Evo Car Share has notified customers that it will be increasing its rates effective March 3.

In an email notification sent to Evo Car Share customers, the service broke down the new rates and blamed rising fuel and other operating costs.

“Price adjustments are a big deal to us,” Evo Car Share stated in the notification.

Here’s how the new rates compare to the old ones:

Per minute rate increases from $0.45 to $0.49

Per hour rate increases from $16.99 to $17.99

Per-day rate increases from $99.99 to $104.99

All-access fee increases from $1.00 to $1.25

Evo is also introducing a $5 YVR Park’N Fly drop-off fee.

“Part of our mission at Evo is to give you the freedom to get around town and do the things you love, at an affordable rate,” Evo Car Share added in its notification to customers.

Evo also said that this is only the second time it has increased its rates in its eight-year history.

“But remember, our rates always include parking, fuel, insurance, and unlimited kilometers. We’re also going to continue to keep giving you more. That means cars (including electric vehicles too), more Home Zones, new features like radar, and additional services like Evo Return.”

On the last point, Evo Car Share recently did add more options for customers in Burnaby, expanding service at The Amazing Brentwood.

Our Home Zone just got a little bigger and a little better. Evo is now in more of Burnaby 🎉! Starting today, find Evo parking at @Inside_TAB, with dedicated spots plus overflow on P1. For more info, open your app and click the parking symbol at Brentwood. pic.twitter.com/D6xu4dio1X — Evo Car Share (@EvoCarShare) February 28, 2023

Are you upset that Evo Car Share is increasing its rates or do you think the pricing adjustments are fair?