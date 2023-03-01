Evo Car Share now offering more service in an "amazing" part of Metro Vancouver

Evo Car Share has announced it’s expanding its operations to an “amazing” part of Metro Vancouver.

You’ll now be able to find Evo Car Share parking at The Amazing Brentwood, with dedicated spots, including overflow on P1.

Evo Car Share made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “Evo is now in more of Burnaby.”

Our Home Zone just got a little bigger and a little better. Evo is now in more of Burnaby 🎉! Starting today, find Evo parking at @Inside_TAB, with dedicated spots plus overflow on P1. For more info, open your app and click the parking symbol at Brentwood. pic.twitter.com/D6xu4dio1X — Evo Car Share (@EvoCarShare) February 28, 2023

Many users are celebrating the Burnaby news, while some are hoping Evo continues to expand operations to other parts of Metro Vancouver, like Surrey and Coquitlam.

Fantastic! Have been waiting ages for this as it’s right by home…thank you EVO and TAB! 👏 — Andrew Golland (@algolland) February 28, 2023

Great. Now can we get some Surrey access please? 2nd largest city in BC (soon to be 1st) and we can’t drive and park a car in Surrey. — Cameron Davis (@camdavis) February 28, 2023

Evo is still yet to offer service in Richmond and Delta. However, a quick search in the app shows quite a lot of coverage throughout Vancouver, New West, and many parts of Burnaby, with this latest expansion filling some holes.