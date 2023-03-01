VentureTechTransportationUrbanized

Evo Car Share now offering more service in an "amazing" part of Metro Vancouver

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Mar 1 2023, 10:29 pm
@EvoCarShare/Twitter

Evo Car Share has announced it’s expanding its operations to an “amazing” part of Metro Vancouver.

You’ll now be able to find Evo Car Share parking at The Amazing Brentwood, with dedicated spots, including overflow on P1.

Evo Car Share made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “Evo is now in more of Burnaby.”

Many users are celebrating the Burnaby news, while some are hoping Evo continues to expand operations to other parts of Metro Vancouver, like Surrey and Coquitlam.

Evo is still yet to offer service in Richmond and Delta. However, a quick search in the app shows quite a lot of coverage throughout Vancouver, New West, and many parts of Burnaby, with this latest expansion filling some holes.

