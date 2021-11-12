Health Canada has authorized the use of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot.

On Friday, the federal health authority said a booster shot is “an extra dose of the vaccine given after completion of the primary vaccine series.” Health Canada says the booster shot is “designed to help people maintain their protection against COVID-19 over time.”

Health Canada initially received Moderna’s submission to approve a booster in October and has since determined that the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine booster shot meets the Department’s “stringent safety, efficacy, and quality requirements” after a “thorough, independent review of the evidence.”

The booster is authorized for adults 18 years of age and older and used at least six months after an individual has completed their primary vaccine series. The Spikevax COVID-19 booster is a half dose of the regular vaccine (50 mcg).

“Evidence continues to show that being fully vaccinated provides strong protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, including against the Delta variants,” says Health Canada.

The agency urges Canadians to consult their local public health authority for guidance and details on which individuals or groups of people are recommended to receive a booster dose at this time.

For information on authorized vaccines and treatments in Canada, visit the COVID-19 vaccines and treatments portal.

On November 9, Health Canada authorized Pfizer vaccine booster dose for all adults.

Pfizer became the first vaccine to be authorized for use as a booster shot in Canada.