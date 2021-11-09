Health Canada authorizes Pfizer vaccine booster dose for all adults

Health Canada has officially green-lit a third Pfizer COVID-19 shot for all adults over 18.

On Tuesday, the federal health regulator updated the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine’s information page to say that adults may take a booster dose when at least six months have passed since completing their first COVID-19 vaccine series.

Pfizer is the first vaccine to be authorized for use as a booster shot.

The update comes as several Canadian provinces have outlined plans for administering booster doses to adults who want them.

In BC, officials are prioritizing third doses for people who received AstraZeneca for their first two shots. Ontario is prioritizing individuals at risk for COVID-19 infection.

Health Canada still considers two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be adequate protection, and provincial vaccine passport systems require two shots to get access to non-essential activities.