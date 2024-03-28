SportsBaseballBlue Jays

"Plan the parade": Blue Jays fans in good spirits after huge Opening Day win

Mar 28 2024
Kim Klement Neitzel/USA TODAY Sports

Opening Day could not have gone much better for the Toronto Blue Jays. The bats came alive to power the team to an 8-2 win over the division rival Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite allowing a first-inning home run, the Blue Jays managed to run away with this one. Jose Berrios finished with just two earned runs across six innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Cavan Biggio went deep to help the offence put eight runs on the board.

The big win had fans excited and they took to social media to express their emotions. There was everything from calls to plan the parade to general excitement.

Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run of the season in the top of the sixth on a ball that was mashed 450 feet to centre field. The pure power behind his swing caught people’s attention on social media.

The Blue Jays have now won five consecutive Opening Day games, the longest streak of any MLB team. They’re back in action tomorrow against the Rays again. That game starts at 3:50 pm PT / 6:50 pm ET.

