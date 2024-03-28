Opening Day could not have gone much better for the Toronto Blue Jays. The bats came alive to power the team to an 8-2 win over the division rival Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite allowing a first-inning home run, the Blue Jays managed to run away with this one. Jose Berrios finished with just two earned runs across six innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Cavan Biggio went deep to help the offence put eight runs on the board.

The big win had fans excited and they took to social media to express their emotions. There was everything from calls to plan the parade to general excitement.

We are so back 💥 — Blue Jays Today (@TodayJays) March 28, 2024

BLUE JAYS WINNNNNN THAT IS HOW YOU KICK OFF A SEASON WORLD SERIES RUN HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUNNN — Victor (@V1ctor_S1lva27) March 28, 2024

Plan the parade. The Blue Jays are winning the World Series😤 — Blue Jays Today (@TodayJays) March 28, 2024

After a performance like this, you have to start to wonder if the jays are World Series favourites — quinn (@LFGBlueJays) March 28, 2024

W. Just the biggest W — Blue Jays Today (@TodayJays) March 28, 2024

Yup we are going undefeated — vladdy guerrero jr fan (@vladdyguerrero) March 28, 2024

WE ARE GOING 162-0 — Sidney Crosby Enthusiast (😲) (@CrosbyForMVP) March 28, 2024

BEST BLUE JAYS SEASON EVER INCOMING — Shannon (@shannonrivers26) March 28, 2024

I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect Opening Day!

Berrios was fire, the bats were fire

The defense was tight, the bullpen was tight

AND it was against a division rival. Now THAT’S how you start the season!! — Hunter (Dustin Wolf Supporter) (@RebelliousW0LF) March 28, 2024

Start planning the parade!! — Belleville54 (@Belleville542) March 28, 2024

Great win for the Blue Jays. That’s how you start a season #OpeningDay — Travis Wali (@sfgiantsfan15) March 28, 2024

I like what I am seeing — Godspower Etínosa (@plutoboy1990) March 28, 2024

Undefeated Eh — Jeff Ferrara🎥📸 (@JFerraraF18) March 28, 2024

Great win. Keep that same energy 🔥 — Michelle (@michelleinblue) March 28, 2024

Coming off a season where a stress free win was a total rarity, I can’t say loud enough how enjoyable of a win that was Great at bats

Great swings

Great pitching It’s literally one game but a nice statement win to begin a pivotal season Go Jays! — BLUEJAYS HOTSTOVE (@bluejayhotstove) March 28, 2024

Amazing start to the regular season for the @BlueJays! 8 runs, 3 HRs, 2 runs given up, can't complain about that! #nextlevel — Steel City Mikey 🇨🇦 (@SteelCityMikey) March 28, 2024

Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run of the season in the top of the sixth on a ball that was mashed 450 feet to centre field. The pure power behind his swing caught people’s attention on social media.

That ball had a family. Hammered. — Graham (@Graham_Edge) March 28, 2024

THE MVP IS BACK — motion (@motion6710) March 28, 2024

We have never been more back — jamie (@ZarySuperstar) March 28, 2024

Good Lord Vladdy 🥵 That thing is still going. — Tyler Yaremchuk (@tyleryaremchuk) March 28, 2024

Vladdy sent that ball halfway back to Toronto — Benedict Rhodes (@BTFR17) March 28, 2024

The Blue Jays have now won five consecutive Opening Day games, the longest streak of any MLB team. They’re back in action tomorrow against the Rays again. That game starts at 3:50 pm PT / 6:50 pm ET.