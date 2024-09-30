MLB ditching disastrous uniform changes made last season

It appears that the MLB will be making several changes to on-field uniforms heading into the 2025 season after a disastrous rollout during this past season.

After fans and players complained about the quality of Nike’s new Vapour Premier line uniforms and saw a bevy of problems from see-through pants to players visibly sweating through the uniform, the league has had enough.

Through consultation with Nike, Fanatics, and the MLBPA, the decision has been made to implement a few changes for the 2025 uniform, including:

The return of larger names on the back of jerseys

Returning to the fabric used for the 2023 season uniforms

Bringing back embroidered patches

More customizable pants options for players

The league also confirmed that players will go back to wearing their team’s home uniform during the MLB All-Star Game.

MLB players will return to wearing their individual team uniforms for the 2025 All-Star Game Additionally, players in next season’s All-Star Game will wear a special All-Star uniform during the Workout Day and Home Run Derby events, while players actually competing in the Derby… pic.twitter.com/FT79jghlJC — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2024

Changes are expected to start in time for the 2025 MLB season, but a full implementation is not expected to be complete until the 2026 season.

Fans were not the only ones upset with the quality of uniforms rolled out by Nike and Fanatics this past season. Plenty of players voiced their concerns with the new uniforms even before the 2024 season got underway.

“I know everyone hates them,” Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner told the Associated Press last February. “We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there.”

With the new changes largely bringing back the previous uniforms, it appears the concerns of the players were heard.