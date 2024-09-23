Blue Jays force rookies to dress as penguins in hilarious video

The Toronto Blue Jays may not be heading to the postseason this year, but they are still finding ways to have fun.

With the team back home in Toronto to prepare for a series against the Boston Red Sox, the Jays decided to put their lineup of rookies through a little playful hazing. As part of the team’s annual rookie dress-up day, nine first-year players were forced to dress up as penguins as they got off the plane and into Rogers Centre.

Joey Loperfido, Davis Schneider, and Leo Jimenez were among the players who traded their baseball uniforms for penguin costumes.

🐧 If you wanna be penguin, a penguin you shall be! Happy Rookie Dress Up Day 😁 pic.twitter.com/wu6oI735h8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 23, 2024

The Jays have had an influx of rookies play on the team since selling off several veterans at the most recent MLB trade deadline. With the team sporting a record of 73-83 and sitting dead last in the AL East, it’s clear that there won’t be any postseason baseball coming to Toronto next month.

Despite this, fans loved how much fun the team was having with the costumes, except for Kevin Gausman, who, for some reason, said he “hates” penguins.

This is not the only time the Jays have put their rookie players through a bit of harmless fun. Last month, during a trip to Chicago, the Blue Jays forced their rookie players to go out onto the streets of the city in full uniform to pick up Starbucks coffee for everyone.