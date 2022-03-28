FoodFood News

Miznon to open its first Canadian location in Toronto

Miznon to open its first Canadian location in Toronto
An internationally acclaimed restaurant with locations across the world has its eyes set on Canada for its first location in the country.

Miznon Toronto will be opening in the city’s Yorkville area fairly soon, shining a light on a new kind of Mediterranean street food.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miznon Toronto (@miznonto)

The restaurant first opened in Tel Aviv in 2011 before expanding to Vienna, Melbourne, Singapore, Paris and New York.

“Our vision is to take the flavor of each city and translate it into pita. To take the energies, the groove, the longings, the limitations, the beauty and the food and express it all in one pita,” reads the website.

An opening date has yet to be set, but keep an eye on their socials for more information.

Miznon Toronto

Address: Yorkville area

Instagram | Website

